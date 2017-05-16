 

Parliament to hold budget debates

2017-05-16 06:41

Jan Gerber, News24

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Cape Town - From Tuesday until June 1 there will be little rest for parliamentarians as every government department's budget will be presented and debated.

The process will culminate with one of President Jacob Zuma's yearly addresses to the National Assembly on May 31. He will lead the six-hour-long debate on the presidency's budget. The next day he will respond to the debate.

The other debates are much shorter - about two hours each, depending on how many points of order are raised.

The process starts on Tuesday with the ministers of science and technology, public works and state security, followed by the debates at 14:00. This will be followed by the departments of mineral resources, higher education and training, and health.

The National Assembly splits into three during these debates.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who has been mired in the Sassa scandal, will present her budget next Thursday, the same day as Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Malusi Gigaba will present his first budget as finance minister to Parliament next Tuesday.

Speaker Baleka Mbete will get her turn on Tuesday, May 30. More time is also allocated to this debate, about four-and-a-half hours.

During these debates it is expected of the minister to indicate his or her department's policy direction for the financial year or, put otherwise, how they will spend the money allocated to them, which is announced during the finance minister’s budget speech in February. 

