Parliamentary inquiry into state capture a step closer

Johannesburg - A parliamentary inquiry into alleged state capture at state-owned enterprises is set to get off the ground shortly, Parliament said on Sunday.

"The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises will, with immediate effect, receive comprehensive legal and support services to carry out its inquiry into allegations of state capture at state-owned enterprises," said Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo in a statement.

He said resources allocated would allow for the designation of an evidence leader, who would "guide the provision of legal support to the committee".

"The anticipated complexity of probing the allegations of state capture require that the committee receives all the necessary support to ensure it fulfills its task with diligence, thoroughness and conscientiousness."

On Wednesday, the acting chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, Zukiswa Rantho, said in a statement that the "hasty disposal of the Gupta-owned South African resources" had been noted.

She said the committee would seek legal advice on the matter, “mainly to see whether this will impact on the pending investigation, and what intervention the committee can make within the prescripts of the law".



This week, it was announced that the Gupta family was disinvesting in a number of South African-based companies, including TV channel ANN7, The New Age newspaper and coal company Tegeta.

Leaked emails relating to business dealings of the Guptas appear to point fingers at their alleged interference in certain state-owned enterprises, such as Eskom.