Durban – Nineteen people, including five children, were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on the N2 on Saturday night, Rescue Care paramedics said on Sunday.

Some people were flung from the taxi as it rolled before coming to a rest on its side, said operations manager Ceron Lennox.

The accident happened on the N2 near the Clare Road bridge.

Lennox said more ambulances had to be called to assist.

Three people were seriously injured.

The police were on the scene to investigate further.