 

Passerby, security guard killed in shootout

2017-04-08 14:38

Thulani Gqirana, News24

(SAPS)

(SAPS)

Johannesburg - Two people were killed and six injured in a shootout in Soweto, police have said.

A security guard and a passerby were killed in crossfire in what was thought to be taxi related violence on Friday night, spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

Six people, two of them taxi owners, were seriously wounded in the shooting, which he said could be linked to the deaths of three taxi bosses earlier in the week.

Makhubele said police suspected a dispute over routes may be behind the shootings.

"We believe we will get to the bottom of this. We have launched a manhunt of the suspects," he said.

The injured were taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made yet.

