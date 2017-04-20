Pastor accused of abusing women arrives at Hawks offices

The pastor who was wanted for sexual crimes in handcuffs at the Hawks office in Port Elizabeth. (Cara-Lee Dorfling, Netwerk24)

Port Elizabeth – The pastor sought in relation to sexual offences arrived in chains at the Hawks offices in Port Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon.

The pastor is believed to manage three churches in the country. He allegedly sexually abused women who worked at the churches.

The pastor was investigated after a woman from Port Elizabeth made accusations of sexual abuse against the pastor, Netwerk24 reported.

The investigation began in Port Elizabeth and is allegedly why the pastor agreed to hand himself over to police there.

The pastor arrived at the offices of the Hawks in a big vehicle which was escorted by police vehicles with howling sirens. Wearing sunglasses and a colourful jacket, the pastor was accompanied by police officials from the tactical response team (TRT) past journalists into the Hawks' offices.

