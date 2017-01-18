 

Pastor accused of pyramid scheme expected in court

2017-01-18 06:11

Tammy Petersen, News24

Pastor Colin Davids with his wife Charlyn (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Pastor Colin Davids with his wife Charlyn (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A Cape Town pastor accused of being behind a pyramid scheme is expected in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Colin Davids of the New Direction Grace Ministries faces charges of fraud for allegedly contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act and Banks Act.

He was released on bail of R100 000 in June 2016.

His trading company, Platinum Forex, was allegedly not registered with the Financial Services Board and he allegedly promised his clients higher than usual returns on their investments.

News24 last year reported that the National Prosecuting Authority said the scheme collected money under the guise that it was a lawful investor that invests in foreign exchange investments (forex).

According to the NPA, investigations revealed the "unlawful business" took place during August 2013.

False promises

The asset forfeiture unit alleged a probe revealed that instead of investing the monies it collected, it used some of the funds received from the public for its own benefit.

The company is accused of making false promises that their investments would yield interest returns of between 48% and 84%.

Investigations also allegedly showed that Platinum Forex also used some of the funds received from investors to pay other members.

According to the Hawks, several "investors" had already come forward with affidavits.  

Last week the Hawks urged any "investors" who were possibly conned in the alleged scheme to contact Lieutenant Colonel Jerome Hardenberg on 082 850 9747 or to email him at HardenbergJ@saps.gov.za for appointments to depose affidavits.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Draft report of SABC inquiry leaked on social media

2017-01-17 23:50

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: How wild fires get extinguished in SA

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 17 results 2017-01-17 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 