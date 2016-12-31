 

Patient and rescuers stranded on mountain overnight

2016-12-31 08:01
(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A rescue team and patient were left stranded on a mountain in Worcester on Friday night because the helicopter meant to have airlifted them from the spot was too busy responding to other incidents.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais said a team eventually reached them at 05.52 on Saturday morning.

He said the incident started unfolding early on Friday when the Skymed rescue helicopter had dropped a technical rescuer and medical doctor in the Witels River mountain area in Worcester because a hiker needed help.

It was not immediately clear what was wrong with the hiker.

“The pilot dropped them off, could not land and then returned to base to refuel,” Marais said.

Due to the intensity of the heat, the chopper did not immediately return to the group as it would not have been able to airlift them.

“They intended returning late afternoon but more serious patients and calls required the chopper’s assistance,” Marais said.

A team was assembled to try and walk to the two rescuers and their patient.

Marais said that initially they had not been in communication with the stranded group.

Late on Friday night a team including 10 volunteers, with a 4x4 and 2-way radios, started making their way to the group.

They reached them early on Saturday.

Marais said the patient and rescuers were safe, “but very tired”.

Read more on:    cape town  |  search and rescue

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parliament 2016: Same politics, different year

2016-12-31 07:19

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 