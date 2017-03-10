PE man jailed for 5 years for child porn

What To Read Next

Port Elizabeth – A Port Elizabeth man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the distribution and possession of child pornography.

Jayde Sheldon Bailey was sentenced on Thursday in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on March 16, 2015, at his residence after he was found in possession of thousands of child porn images and videos, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

"His arrest was followed by the arrest of his then-girlfriend, who is now his wife," Naidoo said.

Bailey pleaded guilty.

He was granted leave to appeal his sentence and allowed 14 days to lodge his application, Naidoo said.

Naidoo said the wife's case was still continuing.

"This sentence sends a strong message out to those who prey on our vulnerable children and youth," acting national commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane said.

"The South African Police Service, with our links through Interpol to police services across the globe, is playing an important role in identifying and bringing cyber-sex pests and other sexual offenders before courts of law and in ensuring that justice prevails."

