PE Prison melee forces lockdown

Port Elizabeth - Emergency service personnel have been dispatched to St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth following a brawl on Monday.

It is understood that the prison is on lockdown while the matter is brought under control and the wounded are tended to.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear.

“At this stage we have had a report of a fracas involving inmates and guards. We believe that seven people have been injured and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene,” he said.

This is a developing story.