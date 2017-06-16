 

Pick up the spear and fight - Malema

2017-06-16 16:48

Iavan Pijoos and News24 Correspondent

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing a crowd on Youth Day. (YouTube screengrab, News24)

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing a crowd on Youth Day. (YouTube screengrab, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Vereeniging - EFF leader Julius Malema on Friday called on young South Africans to continue fighting, spear in hand, against various problems in the country.

"We are here to pick up the spear and continue the fight. We must be inspired by the youth of 1976," said Malema while addressing a Youth Day rally in Boipatong in the Vaal.

"We should not be comfortable with corruption. Zuma is stealing our money to Dubai – that is the same money that was supposed to build houses and give people houses and electricity," he said.

"Zuma takes our money to Dubai and [Emfuleni mayor] Simon Mofokeng takes our money to KFC."

A recent cache of leaked emails linked to the Gupta family and its business interests indicate that a multimillion-rand home brought in Dubai was allegedly intended for President Jacob Zuma’s use, and a draft letter from the president to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan says that he intends making the "UAE a second home". 

Reports recently emerged that Mofokeng apparently spent more than R1.7m of public money on KFC, Nando’s and expensive hotels.

Land 

On Friday, the head of the Economic Freedom Fighters also reiterated the party’s stance on land reform.

"We want the mountains and the seas, it belongs to us," said Malema.

"The fight for land must continue… They want to imprison me. I will never stop speaking about the land. Never retreat. We are fighting for a place to be called home."

Malema also seemed to position his party as the real kingpin behind the actions of the DA.

"We told the DA to deal with Zille," he asserted – referring to the recent disciplinary action against former DA leader Zille following her comments on social media about colonialism. 

"The DA is ruling in Johannesburg because of the EFF support… The EFF made it possible for the DA to be in power in Tshwane."

Nevertheless, explained Malema: "I am not desperate to become president; we are building this party from the ground so that it can be in power forever and ever."

He reiterated that if he had been desperate for power, "I would have been a mayor in Johannesburg today".

"It is not power for me. The ANC was started in 1912 and took power in 1994, so what? We are already in Parliament. We are here to stay," Malema told the crowd.

Read more on:    da  |  eff  |  julius malema  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  youth day

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma throws shade with some Shakespeare

2017-06-16 15:39

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 