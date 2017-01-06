PICS: Abused 'clamp dog' finds new home

Durban - A dog which was found with a steel clamp inserted in its leg has been adopted after being nursed back to health by members of the Amanzimtoti SPCA.

News24 reported in September that the dog, now aptly named "Achilles", was found in Chatsworth as a stray.

READ: 'Clamp dog' makes full recovery

It appeared that the steel clamp had been inserted into his leg to make it impossible for him to escape while chained.

After the clamp was removed, the dog was incredibly aggressive.

At the time, Amanzimtoti SPCA head Tracey Girling said: "When he came in, he was quite vicious because of the abuse and he... would bite. We put him in a large kennel and just spoke to him every day. Eventually he let us put a lead on him and take him for walks. He’s been going for a lot of walks lately."

The organisation this week posted progress pictures of the pooch after he was adopted.

"He settled in immediately, as if he has always been a part of the family. He is a cheerful, well-mannered chap that loves to laze on the trampoline and get belly rubs."