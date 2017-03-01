 

PICS: Residents pull plane crash victims out of wreckage

2017-03-01 22:37

Mpho Raborife, News24

A light aircraft crashed in Midrand just before 19:00. (Supplied)

A light aircraft crashed in Midrand just before 19:00. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Residents at an estate in Midrand helped rescue three people injured after a light aircraft crashed into one of the properties in the area on Wednesday evening, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived at the Randjesfontein Estate at 19:15 they found the three occupants of the aircraft critically injured, Emer-G-MED spokesperson Max Cohen said.

"They were found lying a short distance away, after having been pulled from the burning wreckage by residents of the estate," he said.

According to witnesses, the light aircraft crashed just after it took off from a nearby airport, he said.

The three, a pilot, a student and a passenger, had sustained severe third degree burns and all required rapid advanced life support intervention.

A trauma doctor was on the scene to assist paramedics stabilise the patients.

The pilot, who sustained the most severe injuries, was airlifted to a specialist hospital. The other two were placed on life support before being driven to a nearby hospital, Cohen said.

Earlier, Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the aircraft had crashed at the intersections of King Willow Crescent and Java Road just before 19:00.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  air travel  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sassa 'Armageddon' will be avoided - Ramaphosa

2017-03-01 22:37

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Store owner fires back at would-be robbers, kills one

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 