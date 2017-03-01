PICS: Residents pull plane crash victims out of wreckage

Johannesburg - Residents at an estate in Midrand helped rescue three people injured after a light aircraft crashed into one of the properties in the area on Wednesday evening, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived at the Randjesfontein Estate at 19:15 they found the three occupants of the aircraft critically injured, Emer-G-MED spokesperson Max Cohen said.

"They were found lying a short distance away, after having been pulled from the burning wreckage by residents of the estate," he said.

According to witnesses, the light aircraft crashed just after it took off from a nearby airport, he said.

The three, a pilot, a student and a passenger, had sustained severe third degree burns and all required rapid advanced life support intervention.

A trauma doctor was on the scene to assist paramedics stabilise the patients.

The pilot, who sustained the most severe injuries, was airlifted to a specialist hospital. The other two were placed on life support before being driven to a nearby hospital, Cohen said.

Earlier, Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the aircraft had crashed at the intersections of King Willow Crescent and Java Road just before 19:00.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.



