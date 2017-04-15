PICS: Teen crashes allegedly stolen truck into roadblock

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – A 15-year-old boy allegedly stole a truck and crashed into a roadblock leaving three people injured in Mossel Bay on Friday.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak said the bizarre crash left two people in a serious condition and another person with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on the N2 near the Cooper off ramp in Mossel Bay.

The fifteen-year-old boy allegedly stole the truck earlier in the afternoon and crashed into two provincial traffic vehicles as well as a private vehicle.

According to officials on the scene, they had set up a roadblock along the N2.



One of the vehicles after the teen allegedly ran the truck into in. (Supplied, ER24) One of the vehicles after the teen allegedly ran the truck into in. (Supplied, ER24)

The 15-year-old crashed through the roadblock and into a private vehicle carrying a young woman, believed to be from Johannesburg, and two adults believed to be from England.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at around 15:30 and found a woman, believed to be in her twenties, and a man, 65, trapped inside the one vehicle.

There was also a 64-year-old woman in the vehicle. She was treated at the scene for moderate injuries and transported by ER24 to Bayview Hospital. Vermaak said the woman and man were believed to be from England.

The man, who was a passenger in the front seat, sustained severe injuries.

He was treated on the scene and rushed by Metro EMS to Bayview Hospital for further care.

The woman in her twenties was found in a critical condition.

She was airlifted by AMS to George Provincial Hospital.

The 15-year-old was assessed and treated on the scene by Metro EMS. He had sustained minor injuries.

He was later transported to Mossel Bay Provincial Hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by the local authorities, ER24 said.