PICS: Teen crashes allegedly stolen truck into roadblock

Johannesburg – A 15-year-old
boy allegedly stole a truck and crashed into a roadblock leaving three people injured in
Mossel Bay on Friday.
ER24’s Werner Vermaak said the bizarre crash left two people in a serious condition and another
person with moderate injuries.
The accident happened on the N2 near the Cooper off ramp in Mossel
Bay.
The fifteen-year-old boy allegedly
stole the truck earlier in the afternoon and crashed into two provincial
traffic vehicles as well as a private vehicle.
According to officials on the scene,
they had set up a roadblock along the N2.
One of the vehicles after the teen allegedly ran the truck into in. (Supplied, ER24)
The 15-year-old crashed through the roadblock and into a private
vehicle carrying a young woman, believed to be from Johannesburg, and two adults believed to be from England.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the
scene at around 15:30 and found a woman, believed to be in her twenties, and a
man, 65, trapped inside the one vehicle.
There was also a 64-year-old
woman in the vehicle. She was treated at
the scene for moderate injuries and transported by ER24 to Bayview Hospital.
Vermaak said the woman and man were believed to be from England.
The man, who was a passenger in
the front seat, sustained severe injuries.
He was treated on the scene and
rushed by Metro EMS to Bayview Hospital for further care.
The woman in her twenties was found in a critical condition.
She was airlifted by AMS to
George Provincial Hospital.
The 15-year-old was assessed
and treated on the scene by Metro EMS. He had sustained minor injuries.
He was later transported to
Mossel Bay Provincial Hospital.
The exact circumstances
surrounding the incident will be investigated by the local authorities, ER24
said.
The accident scene on the N2 in Mossel Bay. (Supplied, ER24)