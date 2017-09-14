PICS: Tensions simmer in Hout Bay

Cape Town- Hangberg residents stormed out their local community hall in anger on Thursday after watching a video clip of a teen being shot with a rubber bullet in a protest earlier this week.

Many shouted and shook their heads as they watched the clip being broadcast on a projector.

Some had initially protested on Monday about recommendations to reduce the total allowed catch for West Coast Rock Lobster.

Others had joined in with their complaints over housing. On Thursday, salt was rubbed into their wounds when they became aware of alleged comments by a nearby landowner saying community leaders should be shot dead.

They were also not happy after an alleged visit by fisheries officials was cancelled.

Not all felt it was a good idea to show the video clip in the hall. One resident said it would only make things worse. Although there was tension in the air, the community had not yet made a decision on what to do. A few hundred metres down the road, police officers waited with their vehicles.



A tyre burnt in the middle of the road, next to Sentinel primary school, which sent over 1 000 pupils home after concerns about the safety.

News24 journalists Jenna Etheridge and Aletta Harrison are tweeting from the scene.

Follow @JennaEtheridge

Follow @AlettaHarrison



Ominous burning barricade at the entrance to Hangberg. (Picture: Aletta Harrison, News24)



Ominous burning barricade at the entrance to Hangberg. (Picture: Aletta Harrison, News24)

Protest set to get underway in Hangberg, Hout Bay. (Jenna Etheridge, News24) One Hangberg resident is taking her cat out. Tear gas and smoke from days ago hurt her animals. (Jenna Etheridge, News24) Angry residents mobilizing to take action. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)



