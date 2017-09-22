 

PICTURES: Tutu makes rare appearance at African art museum

2017-09-22
Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the art museum in Cape Town. (Roger Bosch, AFP)



Cape Town - Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu has attended the opening of a museum of contemporary African art in Cape Town.

Tutu, who rarely makes public appearances since suffering recent health problems, on Friday walked with a cane into the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa and cheerfully greeted people.

The 85-year-old former archbishop was among dignitaries and others who visited the waterfront museum, which was constructed out of a century-old grain silo and is billed as the world's biggest museum dedicated to contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora.

Tutu delivers a speech at the grand public opening of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town. (Rodger Bosch/AFP)

Tutu prepares to cut a ribbon at the grand public opening of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town on September 22, 2017. (Rodger Bosch/AFP)



(From 2nd R) Mayor of Cape Town Patricia De Lille, Tutu and Premier of the Western Cape Helen Zille smile after cutting ribbons at the Museum. (Rodger Bosch/AFP)


