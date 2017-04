What To Read Next

A Pietermaritzburg man has drowned at the Blue Lagoon beach in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Durban - A Pietermaritzburg man has drowned at the Blue Lagoon beach in Durban on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare911 Chris Botha said the man went for a swim with his brother at around 13:25 on Saturday.

Botha said Netcare911 paramedics, their rescue unit and Police Search and Rescue arrived at the scene and found that lifeguards had pulled the man out of the water.

He was declared dead on the scene.