Durban – A seven-year-old boy was attacked by their family pitbull at their home in the Yellowwood Park area, Durban on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said when they arrived, the boy was lying on the sidewalk with a serious wound to his upper right leg.

Botha said he was in a serious condition.

The incident happened at around 14:18.

Paramedics transported the boy to a Durban hospital under the constant care of the Advanced Life Support paramedic.