Plan to name and shame academic qualification fraudsters

Johannesburg - Public registers of individuals claiming
false qualifications, as well as institutions offering these, should will be
established, the SA Qualifications Authority proposed on Friday.
"Media exposure of high ranking officials claiming to
hold qualifications that they were not awarded, or for which they did not
enrol, has created greater public awareness around misrepresented
qualifications," said CEO Joe Samuels in a draft national policy on the
matter published in the Government Gazette.
"Universities are faced with prospective students who
submit, as proof of fulfilment of admission requirements, qualifications that
they have not rightfully earned," he said, in explaining the need for such
a policy.
"In addition, degree mills continue to operate
unabated. As soon as one is shut down, another mushrooms in its place."
Furthermore, said Samuels, job competency and even public
wellbeing were at stake because of these situations.
"People are appointed to positions based on their false
qualifications, which raises questions around their competence to hold these
positions.
"In more senior positions, the safety of ordinary
citizens and employees, the long-term viability and profitability of
organisations and public service delivery rest in these fraudsters'
hands," he added.
Over the last few years, South Africa has had a spate of
public figures exposed for fraudulent qualifications.
Register intended as deterrent
These include former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, former
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Vincent Mdunge, senior member of the ANC and
former MP Pallo Jordan, former SABC chairperson Ellen Tshabalala, South African
ambassador to Japan Mohau Pheko, Prasa's head of engineering services Daniel
Mthimkhulu, and former chief of acquisitions for the SA National Defence Force,
Shamin "Chippy" Shaik.
The draft national policy, which is now available for public
comment for the next 30 days, outlines the creation of these registers -
defining what is meant by misrepresented qualifications, outlining the process
for how they will be dealt with, and detailing the various roles and
responsibilities expected.
When an investigation into possible fake qualifications is
initiated, all parties must be informed of the process, the possible action
that might arise from it, as well as be given the right to make representations
and to possibly appeal the findings.
Ultimately, only those found legally culpable of
qualification fraud would be included on registers.
The Register of Fraudulent Qualifications would contain the
names and details of individuals and providers who had been found by a court of
law to be holding or issuing at least one fraudulent qualification.
The Register of Misrepresented Qualifications and Providers
operating outside of the SA National Qualifications Framework (NQF) will list
individuals who have misrepresented a qualification, as well as a list of
providers who have not adhered to the SA NQF.
Similarly, this will only be made up of cases where the conviction was
obtained through court action.
Once it comes into effect, the NQF Amendment Bill proposes
that the register will be published for the public "periodically".
It is intended to act as a "deterrent to individuals
and providers who are contemplating misrepresenting their qualifications or
operating outside of the NQF".
The draft policy was developed by SAQA – whose mandate is to
advance the objectives of the NQF – as well as by the Department of Higher Education
and Training, and various quality verification councils.
'I qualified myself'
One of the public scandals which gave rise to the draft
policy was that of Prasa's Mthimkhulu, who, in August 2015, was found not to
have the qualifications needed for his position.
The University of Witwatersrand’ registration office – where
he said he had studied – could find no record of him.
In May, 2015, Mdunge was sentenced to five years
imprisonment for fraud and forgery after he was found to have presented a fake
matric certificate in order to obtain promotion in the police service.
In February 2015, it was discovered that the American La
Salle University - which Pheko claimed had awarded her a PhD in 2000 - had
actually closed in 1996, when it emerged it was selling degrees and other
academic qualifications via the internet.
Tshabalala resigned from her SABC board position in December
2014, after Unisa confirmed that, although she had registered for a degree, she
had never obtained the qualification.
In August, that same year, former minister of arts and
culture and ANC stalwart Pallo Jordan, who had used the title "Dr"
for years, was found to have never achieved this qualification.
In February 2014, it emerged that now former SABC Chief
Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng had lied about his matric qualification. He
later told the City Press newspaper that, "I qualified myself".
Shamin "Chippy" Shaik, once the chief of
acquisitions for the SANDF and brother of convicted fraudster Schabir Shaik,
was, in 2008, stripped of his University of KwaZulu-Natal Mechanical
Engineering doctorate after large sections of it were found to have been
plagiarised.