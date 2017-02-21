 

Planned anti-immigrant march condemned

2017-02-21 20:34

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Another house has been set alight in Pretoria West after Nigerian nationals renting the place were accused of selling drugs and prostitution (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Another house has been set alight in Pretoria West after Nigerian nationals renting the place were accused of selling drugs and prostitution (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Pretoria – The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) has condemned a planned march against immigrants and the recent outbreak of xenophobic violence in certain parts of the country.  

The march is planned for February 24, however, it is not clear who has planned it, the institute said on Tuesday.

"There are pamphlets making the rounds in Pretoria and on social media about the planned march," it said.

"Between 2008 and 2016, South Africa witnessed unprecedented levels of violence against foreign nationals which resulted in the loss of lives, the destruction of property and an overall collapse of trust within communities across the country," the institute said.

IJR has called upon the authorities to remain vigilant, with regards to the planned events of Friday, and to "prevent a repeat of xenophobic violence".

The institute said the government should take the necessary steps to protect foreign nationals.

On Saturday, violence broke out in Pretoria West, as community members vowed to rid the area of drugs and prostitution.

Angry residents raided what they called drug dens, telling the tenants they did not want them living there.

They also called for "pimps" to release prostitutes and send them back home.

Armed police monitored the situation, while residents, some armed with sticks and rods, roamed the streets.

Two houses, an alleged drug den and a brothel, were gutted earlier in the morning.

At least 10 houses suspected of belonging to drug lords and brothel owners were set alight during a protest in Rosettenville last week.

"There is an urgent need for the South African government to address the systemic inefficiencies that lead to xenophobic violence.

"Community leaders and government officials should avoid using inflammatory xenophobic language which further fuels xenophobic attitudes," said IJR.  


Read more on:    pretoria  |  xenophobia

