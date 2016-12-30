 

Planning paramount for KZN top achiever

2016-12-30 08:03

Jeff Wicks, News24

Sarah Camp has earned nine distinctions. (Supplied)

Durban - St Mary’s top achiever Sarah Camp - who chalked up an impressive nine distinctions - says that planning was paramount in the lead up to her exams.

She says that the incumbent matrics of 2017 should take care to plan their time.

"My advice would be not to procrastinate and to stay on tops of things. For me, the biggest hurdle this year was time management and it’s important to get that right," she said.

She said that she had cherished the social side of her school life the most.

"I enjoyed the social aspects of school the most, and I was quite musically involved and I really enjoyed being in the orchestra."

Camp is expected to go on exchange to Spain in 2017 to immerse herself in the culture for a gap year.

"The whole purpose is learning Spanish and learning another culture and broadening my world view," Camp said.

She hopes to study medicine on her return.

"I have applied to do medicine and I am hoping for UCT (the University of Cape Town). I am looking for a job where I can help other people, and I am hoping that would be a rewarding path to follow," she said.

