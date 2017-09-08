Police appeal for info after body found dumped

Cape Town - Police appealed for information on Friday to help track down the killer of a woman in her 20s after her body was found dumped in the veld in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha.



Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the woman's body was found last Sunday at about 19:00 in TR Section of Lingelethu West, which is about 25km south east of Cape Town. The police have not named the woman.



TR Section is one of many settlements of tightly-packed shacks in the sprawling suburb of Khayelitsha - which means "new home" - established by the apartheid government to separate black people from white areas.



Population growth in the area has been rapid, accompanied by growing socio-economic inequality and unemployment. There have been regular calls for the safety infrastructure in the area to be improved, including proper police stations and better lighting.

Chumile Sali, head of the safety and justice programme at the Social Justice Coalition said that given the difficult living conditions in the area, and the severe shortage of detectives to solve violent crimes, he was not surprised by the latest murder.



He said there had been many promises by government officials to improve policing and the police's working space and equipment, but the Lingelethu West police team was still storing case dockets in an old and leaky shipping container.

Low police morale

Neighbourhood watch and community policing forum volunteers try to help the police, he said, but because Khayelitsha is a low-income area, they are not as well equipped as their counterparts in wealthier parts of the city. The structures are mostly run by unemployed people who do not have vehicles and might not even be able to afford airtime before going on foot patrol.

The only change, he said, was the appointment of new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Bongani Mkongi and the new police commissioners.



Police morale in the area was also low, especially when they compare their working conditions with those of their counterparts in well-off suburbs such as Sea Point.



"On the ground level it has not changed at all," he said.

- Police have asked anyone with information about happened to the woman to contact the Lingelethu police station on 021 361 1785.