Police are overstretched, help them - Ramaphosa

Cape Town - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to stand together against all forms of criminal behaviour, racism, sexism and xenophobia.

"We must ensure that all people, regardless of where they come from, are treated with dignity and respect," he said.

The deputy president was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, where he highlighted the government's plans for dealing with xenophobic violence.

He was asked questions on the civil protests, unrest, gang violence, and drugs in the country.

Violence recently flared up in various parts of the country, with communities targeting foreigners, accusing them of being drug dealers, and burning down their houses.

Policy intervention

The government's response to this, Ramaphosa said, was multipronged and multifaceted.

"The problems of violence driven by xenophobia and gangsterism usually manifests in environments of unemployment and stark inequality."

Xenophobia required intervention at policy level, he said.

The deputy president admitted that police were overstretched in dealing with crime and protests.

He said they could not do it alone.

"They can only do it effectively if they work together with the communities and various structures. What police need is more understanding, more help."

Ramaphosa was also questioned about nation building and social cohesion, which he said was an ongoing process in the country.

"The promotion of our common identity and accepting our differences is key to national building and social cohesion. Significant progress has been made in lifting people out of poverty and creating jobs in a growing economy."