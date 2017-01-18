 

Police arrest 9th man accused of raping girl, 13

2017-01-18 19:09

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Holding cells. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - A ninth man has been arrested for participating in the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Nyanga, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

The man, who has yet to be charged, will join his co-accused in the dock for a bail application. He was arrested on Tuesday night after returning to the province from a long stint in the Eastern Cape.

Defence lawyers objected to another adjournment after the State requested a postponement, saying their clients' rights were a priority.

"There seems to be no easy answers," Magistrate Goolam Bawa said. He said the men would be held in custody until next Friday.

As they were led away down to the holding cells, their loved ones in the benches blew kisses and waved. One mother had to be comforted after bursting into tears.

Eight of the men are aged between 18 and 20-years-old.

The state intends on opposing bail. The men are accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl in a shack in Nyanga on November 11.

Police say the teenager had been walking alone on Robert Sobukwe Road at about 20:00 when she was abducted by a man who took her to a shack where he and his friends repeatedly raped her.

She was held overnight and released the next day.

