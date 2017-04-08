 

Police committee advises Mbalula to get a new commissioner

2017-04-08 08:43

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Cape Town – The newly appointed police minister’s first order of business should include getting a new permanent national police commissioner, police committee chairperson Francois Beukman has said.

Parliament’s police committee this week said they were looking forward to engaging with new police minister Fikile Mbalula and deputy Bongi Mkongi.

There were 10 priorities that the new leadership should look at, including the SAPS and Hawks national leadership, Beukman said.

“The SAPS needs a new permanent National Commissioner with the stature and expertise to take the organisation forward.”

The committee chairperson said the outstanding legal cases involving suspended National Commissioner Riah Piyega should be addressed, along with the allegations surrounding acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) leadership should also be finalised, considering the pending court cases against Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza, he said.

Other priorities should be:

- Expeditious and thorough appointment of permanent and suitably qualified people to head the Crime Intelligence and Detective Services.

- Urgent implementation of the SAPS recommendations contained in the National Development Plan (NDP).

- Speedy tabling of the SAPS Amendment Act to Parliament.

- Implementation of the Farlam Commission recommendations.

- Implementation of digital policing as a gateway to the future, making it easier for the public to contact the police.

- Fast-tracking the transfer of the Community Police Forums to the Civilian Secretariat for Policing, with the appropriate funding.

- Implementation of a new strategy to deal with illegal firearms and dangerous weapons.

- Ensure improved safety of police officers by introducing compulsory body cams for all front-line officers and related technology.

- Continuation of a stringent, clearly visible anti-corruption strategy in SAPS, coupled with adequate funding of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

