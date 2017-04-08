Police committee advises Mbalula to get a new commissioner

Cape Town – The newly appointed police minister’s first
order of business should include getting a new permanent national police
commissioner, police committee chairperson Francois Beukman has said.
Parliament’s police committee this week said they were
looking forward to engaging with new police minister Fikile Mbalula and deputy
Bongi Mkongi.
There were 10 priorities that the new leadership should look
at, including the SAPS and Hawks national leadership, Beukman said.
“The SAPS needs a new permanent National Commissioner with
the stature and expertise to take the organisation forward.”
The committee chairperson said the outstanding legal cases
involving suspended National Commissioner Riah Piyega should be addressed,
along with the allegations surrounding acting national commissioner Khomotso
Phahlane.
The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks)
leadership should also be finalised, considering the pending court cases
against Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza, he said.
Other priorities should be:
- Expeditious and thorough appointment of permanent and
suitably qualified people to head the Crime Intelligence and Detective
Services.
- Urgent implementation of the SAPS recommendations
contained in the National Development Plan (NDP).
- Speedy tabling of the SAPS Amendment Act to Parliament.
- Implementation of the Farlam Commission recommendations.
- Implementation of digital policing as a gateway to the
future, making it easier for the public to contact the police.
- Fast-tracking the transfer of the Community Police Forums
to the Civilian Secretariat for Policing, with the appropriate funding.
- Implementation of a new strategy to deal with illegal
firearms and dangerous weapons.
- Ensure improved safety of police officers by introducing
compulsory body cams for all front-line officers and related technology.
- Continuation of a stringent, clearly visible
anti-corruption strategy in SAPS, coupled with adequate funding of the
Independent Police Investigative Directorate.