 

Police deployed to Vuwani after demarcation board rejects community demands

2017-03-28 23:16

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Roads were blocked with burning tyres during recent protests in Vuwani. (File, Netwerk24)

Vuwani - Police have been deployed to Vuwani in Limpopo after the Municipal Demarcation Board rejected a call to have the area removed from the new Limpopo municipality.

Sources said police were deployed last week on Thursday, hours before the board sent its response to disgruntled residents who don't want their area incorporated under the new municipality, LIM345.

There is still a police presence in the area.

The eight communities which are opposed to the move have banded together as the Pro Makhodo Forum and want to be reincorporated under the Makhado and Thulamela municipalities.

But last week, the board insisted that Vuwani would remain under the new municipality.

Communities in the area are opposed to the board's decision and have vowed not to be controlled by the government.

Community leader Chief Mmbangiseni Masia said on Tuesday that they had resolved that they would continue to reject local government structures.

Masia said they were ambushed and made to believe that the decision would be reconsidered.

"Government and its associated institutions shall and must conduct their business based on the will of the masses of our people, but not on narrow interests," said Masia.  

"Notwithstanding the fact that our people have always insisted that the demarcation matters were political and needed a political solution, of which they were right, traditional leaders had chosen to follow both court and discussion routes as an endeavor to resolve matters amicably."

Masia said the endless meetings were useless and a waste of time, because there was seemingly no desire on the part of government leaders to appreciate the depth of the crisis.

He said they had resolved to suspend their relationship with government on this matter.

It was the view of traditional leaders of the affected communities that no institution shall, by force, claim its authority over the people, he said.

"Beneficiaries of the new establishment should therefore learn to accept that the resistance against the new entity is permanent," Masia said.

Last year, more than 24 schools were torched when residents voiced their displeasure at being incorporated in the new municipality. Residents there also vowed to boycott the municipal elections at the time.

2017-03-28 23:16

Powerball, Plus Tuesday March 28 results 2017-03-28 21:05
