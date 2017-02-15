Police divers continue search for Cape Town man swept out to sea

Cape Town - Police divers will continue their search on Wednesday for a missing man who was swept out to sea at Monwabisi Beach, Western Cape police have confirmed.

The 20-year-old from Khayelitsha appears to have been swept out to sea on Tuesday afternoon by rip currents while wading in shallow surf, NSRI Strandfontein station commander Vaughn Seconds said.

Eyewitnesses raised the alarm and off-duty lifeguards, NSRI rescue swimmers, the City's law enforcement marine unit, and emergency services responded.

A rescue helicopter was also dispatched.

"Despite an extensive land, air and sea search, which included three rescue jet-skis launched by police divers and fire and rescue services rescue divers, no sign of the man has been found," Seconds said.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the man had still not been found.

"Our police dive unit [is] continuing with an ongoing search and recovery operation this morning. We have opened an investigation into the incident," he said.