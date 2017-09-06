 

Police hunt man who shot 7 homeless people

2017-09-06 17:38

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

The scene where seven people were shot and wounded outside a block of flats in the Johannesburg CBD. (Jeanette Chabalala, Newsw4)

The scene where seven people were shot and wounded outside a block of flats in the Johannesburg CBD. (Jeanette Chabalala, Newsw4)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

I didn’t think I had been shot, then I saw blood - Hillbrow shooting victim

2017-08-30 11:12

Hillbrow shooting victim, Nokwazi Nkala, says she didn't realise she had been shot during a concert in the early hours of the morning until she noticed that she was bleeding. WATCH

Johannesburg - Seven homeless people were shot by an unknown man on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Johannesburg. 

The group had apparently been living outside a block of flats in Goud street, Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said. 

"The man told them to leave the place. When they refused, the man left and came back with a group of men," he said. "When he came back, he asked them to leave and when they refused again, he opened fire."  

The man fled the scene and has not been found yet.

Makhubela said the injured were taken to hospital. 

Xolani Mbokazi, one of the homeless people who was still on scene when News24 arrived, said the men "burned our clothes and they told us to leave but we refused".

"It is going to be hard not having a place to stay.  I don't know why they removed us. When it rains we get wet. Now we have to find another place to stay," he said.  

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they found a woman and six men lying outside the block of flats. 

Meiring said two were in a critical condition and the five others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support interventions."

After they had been treated, they were transported to various provincial hospitals.

No arrest had been made yet. 

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman, 71, drowns at Port Shepstone beach

2017-09-06 17:20

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Most corruption complaints in SA come from schools - Corruption Trend Report
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 5 2017-09-05 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 