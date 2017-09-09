Police ministry too busy with social media to tackle 'lawless state' - EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday that he had offered former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa a position within the EFF before he was shot. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - The police ministry is a "social media club house" while the country is in a state of lawlessness, the Economic Freedom Fighters said on Saturday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party was appalled by the levels of crime in the country.

"From top leaders in the highest echelons of government who steal public funds and nothing happens to them. To the lowest thugs on our streets who are breaking the law in full view of everyone and nothing happens to them," he said in a statement.

He made examples of the alleged political killing of Sindiso Magaqa, a former ANC Youth League secretary general who was shot, together with two other councillors over a month ago.

"Yet no arrests have been made.

"This week in Tshwane, criminals high-jacked refuse removal trucks of the municipality and dumped refuse on the roads. They did this to frustrate the work of the municipality because their tender applications were not chosen. "Still, no arrests are made and there are no consequences to their actions," he said.

'No police efficiency'

Meter taxi drivers in Sandton are torching Uber cars, assaulting Uber drivers in full view of the police. Still, no arrests are made and there are no consequences to those who break the law, he said.

"...All the while our ministry of police is a social media club house. On the ground, there is absolutely no police efficiency because, in essence, the department is dysfunctional."

Ndlozi said the ANC was failing to enforce the rule of law because it is itself a "collective of criminals".

He said ordinary people's lives are frustrated because criminality is now the order of the day.

"ANC is scared of criminals, it is run by criminals and it rewards criminals. As a result, it is surrendering every aspect of society into criminals and criminality."

He encouraged South Africans to reclaim their lives and start street committees to push back against crime.

"We are on our own because the ministry of police is only interested in social media."

Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga told News24 they would consider the statement before deciding on issuing a response.

