Police must defend themselves - KZN MEC

KZN MEC for Transport, Safety & Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda meets with the family of slain NIU warrant officer Ndabenhle Zwane. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda on Tuesday called for police to "defend themselves" after a National Intelligence Unit (NIU) police officer was killed on Sunday.

"You have been trained and you must use your skills and capabilities in defending yourselves when your lives are in danger," Kaunda said.

He was speaking at the home of slain warrant officer Ndabenhle Zwane who was killed in a fierce shoot-out with suspected ATM bombers in Hammarsdale.

Eight suspects died during the gun-battle with the police and six high calibre firearms and an arsenal of explosives and weaponry were recovered.

Kaunda said police have a legal and a constitutional duty to defend themselves and innocent civilians when they come under attack from criminals.

He commended police and Zwane for their role in bringing down the suspected ATM bombers.

"Your heroic action proved beyond reasonable doubt that you are capable of outshining the criminals. Our message is clear to criminals: That our police are duty-bound to defend themselves when they come under attack and criminals should expect nothing less," said Kaunda.

He also described Zwane as a hero, who died in the cause of defending the people and urged the police to stand firm and united in fighting criminals.

"Police must not be shaken by these incidents. They must never surrender to criminals. They have clearly declared war against us and we must fight back," said Kaunda.

A total of five police officers have been killed in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of this year with two killed in the line of duty and another three killed off duty.

Kaunda called on communities to work with police to provide intelligence information on possible threats.

