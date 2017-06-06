 

Police must defend themselves - KZN MEC

2017-06-06 21:47

Kaveel Singh, News24

KZN MEC for Transport, Safety & Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda meets with the family of slain NIU warrant officer Ndabenhle Zwane. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

KZN MEC for Transport, Safety & Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda meets with the family of slain NIU warrant officer Ndabenhle Zwane. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban -  KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda on Tuesday called for police to "defend themselves" after a National Intelligence Unit (NIU) police officer was killed on Sunday.

"You have been trained and you must use your skills and capabilities in defending yourselves when your lives are in danger," Kaunda said.

He was speaking at the home of slain warrant officer Ndabenhle Zwane who was killed in a fierce shoot-out with suspected ATM bombers in Hammarsdale.

Eight suspects died during the gun-battle with the police and six high calibre firearms and an arsenal of explosives and weaponry were recovered.

READ: Cop, 8 robbers dead in KwaZulu-Natal shootout

Kaunda said police have a legal and a constitutional duty to defend themselves and innocent civilians when they come under attack from criminals.

He commended police and Zwane for their role in bringing down the suspected ATM bombers.

"Your heroic action proved beyond reasonable doubt that you are capable of outshining the criminals. Our message is clear to criminals: That our police are duty-bound to defend themselves when they come under attack and criminals should expect nothing less," said Kaunda.

He also described Zwane as a hero, who died in the cause of defending the people and urged the police to stand firm and united in fighting criminals.

"Police must not be shaken by these incidents. They must never surrender to criminals. They have clearly declared war against us and we must fight back," said Kaunda.

A total of five police officers have been killed in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of this year with two killed in the line of duty and another three killed off duty.

Kaunda called on communities to work with police to provide intelligence information on possible threats.

Read more on:    police  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Legendary' anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally has died

2017-06-06 20:57

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
56% of SA women say they've experienced sexual violence while using taxis
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 06 results 2017-06-06 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 