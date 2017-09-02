 

Police officer beaten to death in cell

2017-09-02 22:20

Alex Mitchley, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Mbombela – A police offer has allegedly been beaten to death by an awaiting trial prisoner at Kwamhlanga police station in Mpumalanga after the officer went into her cell to give the detainee medication.

The female police officer was attacked by the awaiting trial prisoner on Saturday afternoon during a routine cell visit. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the deceased walked into the cell to wake the detainee to give her medication. The detainee, who is suspected to have a mental condition, didn’t respond and then launched an attack. 

The suspect jumped on top of the police officer, grabbed her by her hair and banged her head several times against the wall and bit her in the neck,” said Hlathi. 

“Other colleagues tried to assist her however, it was too late as she was already seriously injured. The victim managed to walk on her own into the kitchen cells, however, she collapsed shortly after.”

An ambulance was called and the police officer was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. 

According to police, the suspect had been previously arrested for several incidents, including an assault on a police officer and malicious damage to property.

“It also came forth that some time ago, the same suspect attacked police officials  while they were trying to apprehend her brother on an assault charge at their home.”

She appeared in Kwamhlanga Magistrate's Court on 31 August 2017 on two counts of malicious damage to property, assault, defeating the ends of justice and resisting arrest. The matter was postponed. 

Hlathi said she would now face a further charge of murder. 


Read more on:    mbombela  |  crime

