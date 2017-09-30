 

Police officer stabbed to death at Roodepoort pub

2017-09-30 20:39

Nation Nyoka

(iStock)

Johannesburg – A police officer was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning at a pub in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

The police’s Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 that the officer was allegedly flagged down, along with his colleagues, by a pub owner who wanted help with customers who did not want to leave the pub after closing time.

“The crowd is said to have turned on the police, ending up with the officer being stabbed in the upper body, and his firearm stolen. The member was declared dead on the scene,” Peters said in a statement.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, appealed to witnesses to come forward with information.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects.

Read more on:    saps  |  johannesburg  |  crime

