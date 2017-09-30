 

Police officers arrested in foiled armed robbery

2017-09-30 16:19

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Cops are among those arrested for a planned robbery at Fourways Mall. (Supplied: Sandton CPF)

Johannesburg - A joint intelligence-driven operation saw eight suspects, including three police officers, arrested following the foiled robbery of a cellphone store at the Fourways Mall in the north of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said security officers at the Fourways Mall spotted and apprehended one suspect on Thursday morning.

Members of the Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team then followed the other suspects, who were driving in three vehicles, a BMW, Hyundai and a Polo.

“Four suspects were arrested after the police members stopped and searched the vehicles on the N1, also recovering unlicensed firearms,” she said.

Peters said three further suspects, all South African Police Service officers, had since been arrested on suspicion of having been party to the foiled robbery.

“Police are investigating the circumstances around the three’s proximity to the incident,” she said.

                                                       Weapons recovered. (Supplied)

Sandton SAPS Station Commander Brigadier Steven Moodley confirmed that the three officers were from the Douglasdale police station and said while the arrests of the officers was very embarrassing, the police would not tolerate corruption and criminality.

Peters said further investigations were underway to establish whether or not the suspects could be linked to other cellphone store robberies, or any other crimes. He said the investigation would also look into whether more officers could be involved.

“While the arrest of our own is a slap in the face of the police service, it is at the same time commendable that they were arrested by courageous officers who are committed to fighting crime, even if that means putting behind bars our own members,” said the Gauteng commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange, in welcoming the arrest.

All eight suspects will be appearing in court in due course.

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
