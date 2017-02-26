 

Police portfolio committee praises Moosa’s immense integrity

2017-02-26 17:41

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Essa Moosa. (Photo supplied)

Cape Town – Judge Essa Moosa, who died on Sunday morning, was an outstanding man who represented the best in society, Parliament’s police portfolio committee said.

Chair Francois Beukman said Moosa was also a man of “immense integrity who contributed his life to human rights and the establishment of the new South Africa”.

He conveyed condolences to his family and friends.

The committee would give members an opportunity on Wednesday to commemorate his contribution.

Moosa died peacefully at his family home on Sunday morning after a short illness, a family spokesperson confirmed.

“I feel that we have lost a part of us,” fellow human rights campaigner Mansoor Jaffer said of his comrade of more than 30 years.

“We forged bonds through the anti-apartheid struggle in the trenches.”

President Jacob Zuma expressed his sadness upon hearing the news.

“His passing is an enormous loss to South Africa of one of our seasoned human rights activists,” he said in a statement.

A champion

Moosa would be remembered for his immense contribution in promoting and protecting human rights in his various roles.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Moosa family and relatives, our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace.”

Moosa hailed from District Six in Cape Town, which was flattened by the apartheid government. He went on to become a human rights lawyer, challenging apartheid violations such as detention without trial, and was a founding member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

He retired as a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 2011 and in 2013 he was appointed head of a unit that would investigate complaints against members of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations, better known as the Hawks.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Moosa was a champion for those who depended on a just and fair legal system, "something that would set him apart all his life".

"During the apartheid era, he challenged human right violations such as detention without trial, freedom of association, expression and movement. He also challenged unjust security and emergency laws and regulations."

The ANC hoped Moosa's life would inspire every citizen to make a meaningful contribution to society.

Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach, for justice and constitutional development, extended condolences to Moosa's family and friends.

"He played a vital role in the establishment of our democracy, when he served on the ANC’s Constitutional Committee which supported the party’s negotiation team for the establishment of a democratic South Africa," she said.

The party thanked Moosa for his contribution.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
