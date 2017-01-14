Police probe 2 fatalities in tragic family shooting

What To Read Next

Cape Town – Mystery surrounds the fatal shooting of a mom and her 21-year-old son in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the shooting took place at 06:00 at Bernadino Heights in Orange Street.

He did not confirm speculation that the 43-year-old mother shot dead her son before turning the gun on herself.

He said they were investigating a "shooting incident" which left the two dead, and 14-year-old twin boys injured.

"A murder, attempted murder and inquest case was registered for investigation," Van Wyk said.