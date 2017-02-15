Police searching for suspect in guesthouse robbery caught on CCTV

This picture of the car the alleged thief used was shared on Facebook. (Facebook)

Pretoria - Police in Brooklyn, Pretoria, are searching for a man in connection with an investigation into a robbery at a local guest house.

The man appeared on CCTV footage after the About Guest Lodge was robbed early on Sunday morning, Netwerk24 reported.

According to co-owner Lerista Lamprecht Fraser, a man who said his name was "Frank Stevens" had booked in on Thursday.

"He paid cash and said he would be staying for two nights. He was supposed to have left on Saturday but said that morning that he wanted to stay longer. He said he'd be back later in the day.

"Our staff only work until 22:00. He came back at 01:00 on Sunday morning and let himself into his room, as all guests have keys."

"He cleaned out the mini bar, took the room's TV set, as well as an amplifier and projector in the board room."

According to Fraser he didn't even try to hide his face from the CCTV cameras.

Suspect linked to other crimes

He also tried to steal a laptop, but it was attached to a table.

"After struggling for a while, he started taking everything to the gate, where he called someone waiting in a car. He loaded the items into the car and they drove off," said Fraser.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach confirmed that police were investigating a case of theft and that it was apparently not the first time the man had been involved in such an incident.

"The man checks in under false names and ID numbers. He pays cash up-front and then pilfers during the night. At least two similar cases have been reported in Brooklyn this month alone."

Pictures of the suspect have been shared on Facebook groups since Sunday morning.

He apparently also uses the aliases Johan Prinsloo, Johan Kotze, Hendrik or Dawie. He sometimes drives a white Hyundai i10 or a red Hyundai Getz.

According to Fraser the National Accommodation Association is also investigating the incident.