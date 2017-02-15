 

Police searching for suspect in guesthouse robbery caught on CCTV

2017-02-15 16:41

Simvuyele Mageza, Netwerk24

This picture of the car the alleged thief used was shared on Facebook. (Facebook)

This picture of the car the alleged thief used was shared on Facebook. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - Police in Brooklyn, Pretoria, are searching for a man in connection with an investigation into a robbery at a local guest house. 

The man appeared on CCTV footage after the About Guest Lodge was robbed early on Sunday morning, Netwerk24 reported.

According to co-owner Lerista Lamprecht Fraser, a man who said his name was "Frank Stevens" had booked in on Thursday.

"He paid cash and said he would be staying for two nights. He was supposed to have left on Saturday but said that morning that he wanted to stay longer. He said he'd be back later in the day. 

"Our staff only work until 22:00. He came back at 01:00 on Sunday morning and let himself into his room, as all guests have keys."

"He cleaned out the mini bar, took the room's TV set, as well as an amplifier and projector in the board room."

According to Fraser he didn't even try to hide his face from the CCTV cameras.

Suspect linked to other crimes

He also tried to steal a laptop, but it was attached to a table.

"After struggling for a while, he started taking everything to the gate, where he called someone waiting in a car. He loaded the items into the car and they drove off," said Fraser. 

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach confirmed that police were investigating a case of theft and that it was apparently not the first time the man had been involved in such an incident.

"The man checks in under false names and ID numbers. He pays cash up-front and then pilfers during the night. At least two similar cases have been reported in Brooklyn this month alone." 

Pictures of the suspect have been shared on Facebook groups since Sunday morning. 

He apparently also uses the aliases Johan Prinsloo, Johan Kotze, Hendrik or Dawie. He sometimes drives a white Hyundai i10 or a red Hyundai Getz.

According to Fraser the National Accommodation Association is also investigating the incident. 

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Why did this would-be royal choose life on the streets?

55 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
From Apartheid-era child soldier to author, this is Jacqui Zimba's story

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday February 14 results 2017-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 