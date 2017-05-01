Police seize 300 Sassa cards

Johannesburg - Hundreds of Sassa cards have been retrieved after Heidelberg police arrested six suspects.

Gauteng police Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said they made a breakthrough on Monday morning and arrested the men aged between 30 and 51 years.

He said 300 Sassa cards, bank cards, IDs and a substantial amount of cash were seized.

The suspects are due to appear in the Heidelberg Magistrate's Court, facing several charges including money laundering and contravention of the National Credit Act, he said.

Some of the confiscated cards and IDs are suspected to have been stolen. The suspects are alleged to have used them to defraud the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

"At this stage it also still being investigated whether the bank cards seized were duplicated or stolen. Police are in a process to trace the owners of the ID documents and Sassa cards.

"Other goods confiscated for further investigation include desktop computers, cellphones and three vehicles that were used by the suspects when they were arrested while withdrawing money from ATM machines."