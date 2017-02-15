 

Police seize cigarettes worth R22m after tip-off

2017-02-15 11:46

Amanda Khoza, News24

Cigarettes. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cigarettes. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Law enforcement authorities confiscated cigarettes worth an estimated R22m on Tuesday, the City of Johannesburg said on Wednesday.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun said officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) received a tip-off that cigarettes were being suspiciously off-loaded at a storage facility in Fortune Street, City Deep.

When the officers arrived they discovered 10 male suspects unloading boxes from a truck which had been hijacked on the N3 near Heidelberg.

Sun said the truck was transporting cigarettes worth approximately R22m.

Two suspects were arrested and eight fled the scene.

He said the hijacking of high-value merchandise was a planned and syndicated crime comprising of a chain of criminal activities such as the storage, transport and reselling of stolen goods and laundering of money thereafter.

The ill-gotten proceeds would also be used to fund an array of other criminal activities, Sun said.

"I commend the JMPD and the SAPS officers for their effort in recovering this high-value merchandise and apprehending two of the suspects."

He said he looked forward to a positive outcome from the SAPS's investigation.

"These joint efforts between JMPD and SAPS prove effective and must continue in order to crack down on syndicates and criminals in the City of Johannesburg."

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police divers continue search for Cape Town man swept out to sea

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
We need Boks to be strong, they're our greatest foe - Fitzpatrick

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday February 14 results 2017-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 