 

Police should focus on communities, not ANC factional battles - SACP

2017-02-26 19:22

Tshidi Madia, News24

SACP national office bearers at a media briefing following the party's central committee meeting. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Johannesburg – The South African Police Services should support community activism against real criminals instead of focusing on ANC factional battles, the SACP said on Sunday.

The SACP was referring to the ongoing battles between the Hawks and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The party said the police should focus on providing real protection services to communities instead.

The communist party which held a media briefing on Sunday following a three-day central committee meeting spoke out against the recent xenophobic violence which has plagued parts of Gauteng over recent weeks.

On February 11, at least 10 houses allegedly being used for drug dealing and prostitution were set alight in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. Locals claimed Nigerians were behind the criminal activity. This was followed by similar demonstrations in Tshwane.

On Friday a group calling itself the Mamelodi Concerned Residents marched to the Department of Home Affairs to protest against immigrants in South Africa, at the same time another group threw stones, looted and intimidated foreign nationals.

There is a sense of absolute desperation which can be heard from besieged communities, said Nzimande.

“The leadership of SAPS and our intelligence services need to focus on personal and community security to the working class and the poor,” said Nzimande.

He said wealthy suburbs relied on private security which now outnumbered the police.

