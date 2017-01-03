 

Police still hunting for Mark Scott-Crossley after alleged racist attack

2017-01-03 17:00

Amanda Khoza, News24

Mark Scott-Crossley. (Netwerk24 file)

Polokwane – The search continues for Mark Scott-Crossley, who is believed to have fled Limpopo after an alleged racist attack.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Tuesday that a warrant of arrest had been issued on December 21 for Scott-Crossley.

"We are still looking for him. We have been to his residence and his acquaintances, and we cannot find him. There is a possibility he may have fled the province," he said.

Mojapelo urged anyone with information regarding Scott-Crossley’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

In December, News24 reported that Silence Mabunda, 37, a general worker, had opened a case against Scott-Crossley after he grabbed and smashed Mbunda's cellphone, before allegedly driving over him in an apparent racist attack.

READ: 'He drove over me twice' – worker attacked allegedly by Mark Scott-Crossley

Mabunda, an employee at the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, said Scott-Crossley had attacked him at a shop in Hoedspruit while he was buying airtime there in December.

Mabunda said: "As I was was leaving the shop, my phone started to ring. Answering my phone, a white guy smashed it to the ground. The cover and screen broke," Mabunda said.

He said there were other men present who apparently identified the man as Scott-Crossley, by using his first name and part of his surname.

"Two other white guys tried to stop him and asked, 'Mark Scott, why did you do it?' and Mark said, 'Because I don’t like black people'.

"I also asked him why he did it and he said: 'Don’t speak to me like that, ek sal jou bliksem (I will hit you)'."

Mabunda said that, after he left the shop and was heading back to work shortly after the incident, the same man had approached in a car.

"Around 19:00, a car was driving slowly next to me. I quickly realised that the guy in the car is the one who broke my phone," he said.

The driver allegedly turned the car around and drove straight towards Mabunda.

After the car drove over him, Mabunda asked someone nearby to phone the ambulance.

Scott-Crossley made international headlines in 2004 when he was tried and convicted for the murder of a worker who he had thrown into a lion enclosure.

He was released on parole in 2008.

Read more on:    mark scott-crossley  |  polokwane  |  racism  |  crime

