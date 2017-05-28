 

Police task team rescues kidnapped man

2017-05-28 19:59
(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Kimberley - A man who was kidnapped in Christiana on Thursday has been rescued, police said on Sunday.

The man was targeted on Thursday in Christiana.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase on Sunday said four suspectsc had forced the man to withdraw money from his accounts.

Further withdrawal's were made from other of his investment account.

Nkwalase said at a Nedbank in Kimberley the man was then forced to request "huge withdrawals."

The bank denied these.

Nkwalase said once police became aware of the matter, action was taken and the man's bank card was blocked to prevent further withdrawals from ATMs.

A task team, including the Hawks and provincial detectives, was set up.

They managed to rescue the man at a Nedbank in New Park at 11.30.

The suspects fled and officers are trying to trace them.

The Hawks are investigating charges of extortion, kidnapping and robbery.                       

