 

Police urge second-hand car buyers to be vigilant after stolen cars seized at dealership

2017-04-13 22:08

James de Villiers, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The police are calling for the public to be vigilant when purchasing second-hand vehicles after seizing 11 vehicles from an unregistered dealership in Edenvale on Wednesday.

The 11 vehicles are believed to have been stolen or hijacked.

"Police would like to encourage buyers to make sure that any dealer they conduct business with has an official second-hand goods certificate displayed at the business premises," Gauteng police said in a statement on Thursday.  

Police are also calling on members of the public who may have purchased vehicles from an unregistered second-hand car dealership in Edenvale from June 2016 to date to bring the vehicles to the police station in Edenvale. 

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 that police are still investigating how the dealership sourced the vehicles. 

Suspected stolen vehicle types include Hyundai H100, VW Polo, various VW Golf models, Toyota Hi-Ace and Tazz. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged gang activity in Newclare leaves two dead

2017-04-13 22:03

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:47 AM
Road name: Two Oceans Marathon

Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 