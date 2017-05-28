'Politcally motivated' emails leaked to influence ANC NEC - Gupta lawyer

Cape Town - The Gupta family's lawyer Gert van der Merwe says it appears potentially damning emails leaked to Sunday newspapers were specifically timed to influence the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

“It is obviously a well placed and a well, let’s say, pitched effort to gain some political momentum and perception. And I assume it is with regard to do with what is happening in Irene today [Sunday].”



Van Der Merwe confirmed he was referring to the meeting of the ANC’s NEC in Irene where President Jacob Zuma's future was set to be discussed.



The leaked emails outline the extreme influence the Gupta family apparently has over Zuma and some of his close associates.

But Van der Merwe told News24 that he could not yet say whether the emails were genuine or not, as he had not seen them.



“We were never supplied with the documents on which these articles ostensibly rely. We couldn’t verify the authenticity thereof. We couldn’t verify whether these documents are in fact true documents from computers of staff. “



He said he spoke to the Gupta family on Sunday morning and said they denied any wrongdoing.