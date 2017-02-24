 

Political parties condemn xenophobic violence

2017-02-24 12:44

Tshidi Madia, News24

Atteridgeville. (CICA)

Atteridgeville. (CICA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Political parties have condemned the violent anti-immigrant protests and acts of intimidation that have broken out.

The ANC, which called for tolerance, said it noted with concern the attacks against foreigners in South Africa.

"Violence has no place in our country, where we strive to promote peaceful co-existence between all those who reside within our borders," said the ANC's spokesperson Zizi Kodwa in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, protesters in Atteridgeville threw rocks, burned tyres and allegedly looted shops belonging to foreign nationals.

Police also fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse some of the protesters gathered in Marabastad near the Pretoria CBD.

A group calling itself the Mamelodi Concerned Residents is expected to march to the Department of Home Affairs in Pretoria on Friday to protest against immigrants in South Africa. Security services said "scores of people" are expected to take part in the march.

LIVE: Clashes, chaos in Pretoria CBD

ANC blames Mashaba

On Saturday, residents of Pretoria West raided homes they alleged were being used as brothels and drug dens. They called for "pimps" to release prostitutes. Two houses were set alight.

On February 11, at least 10 houses allegedly being used for drug dealing and prostitution were set alight in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. Locals claimed Nigerians were behind the criminal activity.

The ANC laid blame for the protests on Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

"His pompous call in December 2016 for foreigners to leave 'his city', declaring that all foreigners in the province were illegal in fact preceded this spate of attacks on foreigners," said Kodwa.

Issues of crime and illegal immigration fall within the purview of law enforcement and border management agencies, said the ANC.

"We cannot allow vigilantism to prevail," he said.

March disingenuous

The EFF "vehemently" condemned the xenophobic attacks.

"The current debacle pertaining to unemployment and inequality is wrongfully placed and blamed on African brothers and sisters, and black people from the developing world," said the EFF's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.

The ANC has failed to transform the lives of South Africans, said Ndlozi.

The EFF blamed the ruling party for the violence. It also lambasted those behind the march against foreign nationals, labelling them "disingenuous".

"We call on our people to isolate hate crimes against fellow Africans," he said.

'Boundaries orchestrated by imperialists'

Meanwhile, the PAC has called the attacks misplaced.

"We are aware of real foreigners who stole our land and left us landlessness, hence our frustration deepens today," said PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe in a statement.

The party raised concern over the violence which it said had the potential to further divide Africa.

"We are striving to unite as a country beyond the psychological boundaries that were orchestrated by imperialists," he said.

The Pan Africanist party also placed blame for the violence on the ANC government.

"Our government is very passive to stop this barbaric tendency," said Mokgatlhe.


Read more on:    anc  |  pac  |  eff  |  pretoria  |  protests  |  xenophobia  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lepelle Northern Water Board sent packing by parliamentary committee

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Chaos as police, protesters clash in PTA

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 