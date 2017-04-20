Pool cue murder case postponed

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - The case against a man, who allegedly fatally stabbed artist Ludi Vink with a pool cue, was postponed in the Palm Ridge District Court on Thursday morning.

Daniel Oliver Jacobus appeared briefly before a packed court gallery, where his case was postponed to June 6.

Dressed in a checked beige shirt with matching plain trousers, the heavily built Jacobus sat calmly in the dock during proceedings.

Prosecutor Fundi Ntuli told the court that the State needed to obtain instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, and needed to investigate the matter further.

A source close to the case told News24 that the indictment was not yet ready.

Jacobus faces a charge of murder and was released on R5 000 bail in February. His bail was extended on Thursday.

According to Netwerk, the 30-year-old Vink was at Mitzy's Biker Pub in Randhart with his mother Danlee on Tuesday, February 21, when a man walked up to him and stabbed him in the eye.

CCTV footage shows the man turn around and walk away after the attack.

According to family members, Vink had tried to stop the man from attacking the bar owner.

Vink was taken to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and was then transferred to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

The family made the decision to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead.

