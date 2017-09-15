 

Post Office/Sassa decision by next week - Dlamini

2017-09-15 12:21

Paul Herman, News24

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says the Post Office's bid to assist with the social grants scheme will be evaluated and decided on by the end of next week.

Dlamini told journalists in Pretoria on Friday that a "due diligence" report on SAPO was completed on Thursday, and that the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) bid committee would now evaluate it on Wednesday.

SAPO CEO Mark Barnes has previously said the Post Office had made an offer "to do everything", but the extent of their involvement would now be decided by the bid committee.

Various MPs in the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) last week expressed concern that there appeared to be a "deliberate attempt" to limit SAPO's role in the new grants scheme.

AS IT HAPPENED: Bathabile Dlamini dodges question on Scopa's role in new payment scheme

The Post Office says it is ready to replace the 10 000 points of service after the eventual departure of illegal service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in March next year.

Bank accounts, deductions, data

Acting Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu said CPS would give Sassa a full list of all beneficiary bank accounts details by the end of the month.

Over two million beneficiaries have their grants deposited directly into bank accounts. Sassa is in talks with National Treasury to re-establish a link to Bankserv to enable their own payments.

The agency also plans to have all beneficiary data transferred to Sassa before the March 2018 deadline.

It will also handle all legal deductions on 11 million beneficiary accounts in-house, before the same deadline, but did not elaborate if it has the capacity to do so.

Sassa is also still in talks with the Reserve Bank to have its paymaster general account reactivated, so that money currently paid to illegal service provider Cash Paymaster Services can be diverted to Sassa.

It will in future open its own corporate account with an unnamed bank by January 2018.

Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele, who is part of the inter-ministerial committee on the grants scheme, said the Post Office is going to play a "supporting role" to Sassa.

Dlamini dodges Scopa question

Dlamini also dodged a question on what role she sees Parliament watchdog Scopa playing, having complained to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete that Scopa was overstepping its role.

She confirmed to journalists earlier that she wrote a letter to Mbete expressing her grievances around Scopa's public interrogation of the transition process.

Scopa is legally mandated to interrogate the use of all public funds in the various government departments.

"Due to the responsibility of monitoring our work, it's done by the portfolio committee. It puts us in a compromising situation to start reporting to Scopa, then to the portfolio committee.

"Sometimes we've been reporting about our progress first in Scopa, then reporting to the portfolio committee."

Scopa is currently on oversight duty in Johannesburg, and had planned to visit both Sassa and the Post Office's headquarters on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The visits will now take place at 13:00 due to a delay.

Sassa is due to submit their next Constitutional Court report by the end of the day.

Read more on:    sassa  |  bathabile dlamini  |  pretoria  |  service delivery  |  social grants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kenny Kunene ordered to remove explicit videos of woman linked to Ramaphosa

2017-09-15 12:01

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/World
WATCH: Scenes from London train explosion deemed 'terror incident'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 