 

Power to be restored fully in Joburg CBD

2017-09-09 13:26

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Johannesburg - Power in the Johannesburg city centre will soon be restored to areas affected by cable theft this week, City Power announced on Saturday.

Around 20 streets had been affected for almost a week following theft of copper cables in the inner centre.

City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said they were on track to start with the restoration of electricity supply to customers affected by the power interruption.

"The technical team which worked throughout the night, is currently testing equipment and cables that have been installed to replace those that were stolen, damaged or burned during the cable theft incident."

Masolo has promised that City Power teams are committed to work throughout the day, and if needs be, throughout the night and the entire weekend, until the last customer is switched back on.

Most parts of the city centre were without electricity for the week. Several businesses could not operate and complained of a loss of revenue.

City Power apologized to all affected customers, Masolo said.

