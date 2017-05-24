 

Power to be restored to major parts of Pretoria east soon

2017-05-24 19:46

Alex Mitchley, News24

Pretoria - Despite reports that large parts in the east of Pretoria would remain in darkness for the next five days following a fire that engulfed the Mooikloof 132KV substation on Tuesday, the City of Tshwane has said power will be restored by midnight on Wednesday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said parts of the affected areas would have already been restored by Wednesday afternoon.

“The City can confirm that emergency areas like health facilities will have power after 16:00 today. We will then ramp up the load to bring the outstanding customers back on from 20:00 and ensure that all customers have power by midnight,” said Mashigo. 

“Ordinarily, it takes a number of days to get a substation destroyed by fire up and running again, however, the team performed ... miracles and toiled endlessly to expedite the restoration of a crucial service such as electricity.”

At least 11 suburbs east of the city were left without power on Tuesday morning after a raging fire ripped through the substation caused by a blown cable end.

Mashigo said after extinguishing the fire, engineers and technicians have been installing new cables to replace the burnt ones and re-routing the Woodhill Substation cables and isolating them to the correct panels.

“The repair work for the panels in the two rooms is expected to be completed by 16:00 for testing and commissioning.

“The third room panels have been completely destroyed and will have to be rebuilt in the near future. The cost of damage to the two sets of panels, roofs and cables is estimated at around R45m."

Read more on:    pretoria  |  service delivery

