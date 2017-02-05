 

PPF makes ‘noble’ request over FICA bill

News24 Correspondent

Johannesburg - The Progressive Professionals Forum on Sunday threatened court action if its recommendations for adjustments to the FICA bill are not implemented.

“We continue to implore on the President of the Republic not to sign this Bill in its current calamity into law – and if anything, return it to parliament for a complete overhaul” said the organisation in a statement.

“If this noble request is not adhered to, PPF is ready, prepared, willing and will not hesitate to take the Bill to the Constitutional Court.”

The organisation also noticed that a recent report about adjustments to the Bill gave it “hope” that the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill had been proven to be “not as entirely constitutional” as had been argued by National Treasury.

This week, Business Day reported that the treasury had proposed amendments that would tighten up restrictions on how warrantless searches might be conducted.

According to the newspaper, at public hearings, it was confirmed that FIC inspectors would be able to ensure administrative enforcement but would not hold investigative or criminal powers.

The PPF have been extensively involved in public hearings during the deliberations of  the Standing Committee on Finance.

President Jacob Zuma sent the bill back to Parliament in November last year, citing constitutional reservations about the section dealing with warrantless searches.

Previously, the PPF’s Mzwanele Manyi, made a submission in which he suggested that the government ‘misled’ Parliament about the true intention of the bill, which he argued was to exclusively target and clamp down on politically exposed persons, who by implication will be black Africans.

In their statement on Sunday, the organisation reiterated its concern that the bill would allow banks to be “private courts when we have real courts”.

One year on: Lily Mine disaster

