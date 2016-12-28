Praise for hero East London cop who tried to save a man washed out to sea

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has praised a brave off-duty police constable for trying to save an Alice man from being swept out to sea in East London on Tuesday.

The missing man has still not been found, but NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the police officer had attempted to save him in very poor evening light.

Constable Luthando Mdingi was enjoying his time off at Eastern Beach in East London on Tuesday when he spotted the man being swept out to sea at nightfall.

He swam out to try and save the man, but he lost sight of him in the sea in the dark.

Other emergency services arrived, but nobody could find the stricken man.

A police K-9 Search and Rescue unit, as well as a police dive unit, were still searching for the 22-year-old man on Wednesday.

The NSRI has had its hand full this holiday season - with their help not confined to water-related calamities.

Included in their rescues this holiday season is helping a man who fell out of a tree while retrieving a beach ball, treating a woman who fell off a horse in the surf of Melkbosstrand, and successfully locating a worried woman's husband and son after a period of radio silence while they were on a fishing trip.

The two were found safe at a campsite.