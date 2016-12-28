 

Praise for hero East London cop who tried to save a man washed out to sea

2016-12-28 20:48

Jenni Evans, News24

Ocean. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Ocean. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has praised a brave off-duty police constable for trying to save an Alice man from being swept out to sea in East London on Tuesday.

The missing man has still not been found, but NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the police officer had attempted to save him in very poor evening light.

Constable Luthando Mdingi was enjoying his time off at Eastern Beach in East London on Tuesday when he spotted the man being swept out to sea at nightfall.

He swam out to try and save the man, but he lost sight of him in the sea in the dark.

Other emergency services arrived, but nobody could find the stricken man.

A police K-9 Search and Rescue unit, as well as a police dive unit, were still searching for the 22-year-old man on Wednesday.

The NSRI has had its hand full this holiday season - with their help not confined to water-related calamities.

Included in their rescues this holiday season is helping a man who fell out of a tree while retrieving a beach ball, treating a woman who fell off a horse in the surf of Melkbosstrand, and successfully locating a worried woman's husband and son after a period of radio silence while they were on a fishing trip.

The two were found safe at a campsite.

Read more on:    nsri  |  port elizabeth  |  drownings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 Western Cape women raped in separate incidents on Christmas Day

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
WATCH: 10-year-old Pitbull attack survivor: 'I love myself'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 15:22 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Muizenberg 09:39 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 41 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 