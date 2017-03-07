Prasa board 'less professional than a high school tuckshop' - MP

Prasa acting CEO Collins Letsoalo was removed from his post amid reports that he allegedly gave himself a 350% salary hike (from R1.7m to R5.9m per annum) in October last year. Letsoalo says his increases have been "in line with his contract". Watch. WATCH

Cape Town – Prasa’s board is no different to the disgraced SABC one, Parliament’s transport portfolio committee heard on Tuesday.

"I have seen more professionalism in a high school tuckshop. This is actually sickening," DA MP Manny de Freitas said.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s board and former Prasa boss Collins Letsoalo were briefing MPs on the entity’s problems, including the seemingly unauthorised 350% salary increase for Letsoalo.

MPs were dismayed as the board and Letsoalo detailed the breakdown in communication between them.

DA MP Christian Hunsinger said the debacle, which included a media spat between the board and Letsoalo, was an embarrassment to South Africa. The fight between the board and Letsoalo, who was refusing to leave, was like a soap opera.

Both sides had erred badly in how they had handled themselves during the process, Hunsinger said.

EFF MP Thilivhali Mulaudzi said the board was abusing the committee, and called for it to be dismissed. He could not understand why it had 10 members in an acting capacity.

"This board is useless. Every time we come here, we are always dealing with problems. This board must fall. All of you must step aside," he said.

'People should be arrested'

ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane questioned if Letsoalo had been asked to leave because he had misappropriated money.

This, he said, should mean members of the board should also leave, once they had repaid money spent on paying extra board members, who were appointed without the transport department’s approval.

Another ANC MP, Goodwill Radebe, said he didn’t see a difference between what was happening at Prasa and what had happened at the SABC.

"The board is corrupt. People should be arrested, because they know very well what they have done."

The board was brought to task for not living up to its mandate, and derailing work.

In February, Letsoalo briefed the media following a Sunday Times report that he had hiked his salary from R1.7m to R5.9m per annum. He was appointed in July 2016. He said he was entitled to this salary and would not have accepted his appointment had he been offered R1.7m, which he earned as Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO.

A few hours later, the board voted unanimously to dismiss him. It said it had never approved his R5.9m salary and that there had been a "huge misunderstanding". Letsoalo then claimed he was never officially notified of his sacking.

Prasa has appointed corporate secretary Lindikaya Zide as interim CEO.



